O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,111,000 after buying an additional 61,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,886,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,645,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

