O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.5% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 76,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 562,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $115.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,992,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $287.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.70. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

