O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 124 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 2.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.39. 9,453,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,534,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

