O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 192 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.4% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.33. 30,073,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,746,694. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.