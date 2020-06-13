O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 62 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.7% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,090,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.87.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.45. 4,995,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,096. The company has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.17. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

