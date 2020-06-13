Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.98.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 44,768,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,984,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

