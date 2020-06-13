OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 31st

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OCCI opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

