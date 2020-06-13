OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8,886.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,877 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,431. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

