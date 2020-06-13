OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has $37.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

OGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. 1,797,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,431. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,007,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,956 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 797.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,986.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 542,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.