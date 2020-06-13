Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stake Decreased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,380 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.48% of Old Republic International worth $22,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Old Republic International by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.43. 2,709,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $80,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,295,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,132.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,400 shares of company stock worth $238,339. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

