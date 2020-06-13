Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Onespan in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

OSPN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,091. Onespan has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $885.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,742,632.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock worth $13,788,520. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Onespan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 67.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 92.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 420,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the first quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

