Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,166. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 896,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,340,000 after acquiring an additional 136,226 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 496,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

