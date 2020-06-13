Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.58.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. 7,829,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,567,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,041. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Robecosam AG increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
