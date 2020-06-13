Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. 7,829,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,567,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,041. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Robecosam AG increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

