Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.22.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.00. The stock had a trading volume of 379,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.87. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $238.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $712,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,158,738.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $225,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,297,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,242 shares of company stock worth $35,937,704. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

