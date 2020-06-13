Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 2,608,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

