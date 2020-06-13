Orchid (OXT) Price Down 6.7% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Orchid has a total market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.65 or 0.05500253 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012853 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

