Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.33% of Owens Corning worth $13,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after buying an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,625,000 after purchasing an additional 539,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,282,000 after purchasing an additional 658,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 470.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 956,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,477. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

