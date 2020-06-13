Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective increased by Cfra from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 1,490,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $459.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

