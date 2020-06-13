Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) PT Raised to GBX 1,400

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($17.75) to GBX 1,360 ($17.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($18.61) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,383.57 ($17.61).

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 1,388 ($17.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $797.25 million and a P/E ratio of 22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 724 ($9.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,672 ($21.28). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.39.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

