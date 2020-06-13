Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.82) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($17.75) to GBX 1,360 ($17.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,383.57 ($17.61).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 1,388 ($17.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.25 million and a P/E ratio of 22.72. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 724 ($9.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

