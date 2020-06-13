Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
PACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.
NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. 1,833,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,364. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 801,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $27,148,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
