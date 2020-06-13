Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) in a report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. 1,833,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,364. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 801,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $27,148,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

