Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Pacific City Financial alerts:

Shares of Pacific City Financial stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 32,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,206. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Pacific City Financial has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million.

In other Pacific City Financial news, Director Daniel Cho purchased 53,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $457,329.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,683.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pacific City Financial by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pacific City Financial by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pacific City Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific City Financial (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.