Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Ethanol, Inc. is currently in the business of marketing ethanol in the Western United States through Kinergy Marketing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the largest West Coast-based marketer of renewable fuels. The Company intends, in the near future, to construct an ethanol production facility at its Madera County, California, site. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of PEIX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 1,024,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pacific Ethanol has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Ethanol stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.96% of Pacific Ethanol worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

