Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s share price traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.42 and last traded at $42.53, 861,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 655,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2,126.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 863 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $39,982.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $2,019,772. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $10,192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

