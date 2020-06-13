PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Guggenheim

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.
Shares of PAGS stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.46. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,814 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,830 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.