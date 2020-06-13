PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Guggenheim

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.46. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 197.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,746,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,814 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,723,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,052 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,676,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,830 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.