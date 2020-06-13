PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 8.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.45 and last traded at $34.69, approximately 2,115,559 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,431,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.46.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 57.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

