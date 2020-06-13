Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pampa Energia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 391,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,210. Pampa Energia has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $36.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $705.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.85 million. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pampa Energia by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Pampa Energia by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 36,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

