PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.30.

PAR stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. 172,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,098. PAR Technology has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $60,008.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 6,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 1,280,619 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 884,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 230,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,134,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 326,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

