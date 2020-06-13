Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

PRTK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 402,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,251. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 528.28%. Research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $45,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $29,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 84,937 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,310 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 803,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 208,755 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

