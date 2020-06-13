Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.65.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. 11,527,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,412,938. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.