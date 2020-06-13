Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Parsons in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Parsons from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Parsons from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Parsons currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE PSN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.57. 334,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. Parsons has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.57 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $251,603.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,122. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

