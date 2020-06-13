Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut shares of Party City Holdco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.07.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,546,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,310,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 644,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $309,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 569,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $3,482,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

