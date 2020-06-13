Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 35.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 110,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 481,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Paypal by 24.7% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 370,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 73,399 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Paypal by 91.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,883,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,334,000 after acquiring an additional 899,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 496.6% in the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,891,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,864. The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $160.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

