Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 4.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,891,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,864. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

