PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered PBF Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered PBF Logistics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of PBFX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 362,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $659.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.74.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 113.76% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $93.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $224,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 318,344 shares of company stock worth $1,553,425 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,969,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,377,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 169,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

