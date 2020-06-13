Peel Hunt Boosts Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,395 ($17.75) to GBX 1,360 ($17.31) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,462 ($18.61) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,383.57 ($17.61).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,388 ($17.67) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 724 ($9.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.28). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,225.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.