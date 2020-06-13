Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,330 ($55.11) target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,132 ($52.59) to GBX 3,093 ($39.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,740 ($34.87) to GBX 2,940 ($37.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,190 ($40.60) price target (down previously from GBX 4,620 ($58.80)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($69.62) to GBX 3,080 ($39.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,535.67 ($45.00).
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,653 ($33.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,630.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,215.55. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,336 ($55.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.
In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($68,226.61). Also, insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($25.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,010.79).
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.
Read More: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.