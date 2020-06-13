Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,330 ($55.11) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,132 ($52.59) to GBX 3,093 ($39.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,740 ($34.87) to GBX 2,940 ($37.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,190 ($40.60) price target (down previously from GBX 4,620 ($58.80)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($69.62) to GBX 3,080 ($39.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,535.67 ($45.00).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,653 ($33.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,630.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,215.55. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,336 ($55.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.42) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bellway will post 45238.9998713 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($68,226.61). Also, insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($25.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,010.79).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

