Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TYMN. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tyman from GBX 285 ($3.63) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.12 million and a PE ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tyman has a 52-week low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 292 ($3.72).

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 77,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.15), for a total value of £131,372.15 ($167,203.96). Also, insider Paul Withers purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £36,500 ($46,455.39).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

