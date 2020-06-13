Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,330 ($55.11) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BWY. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($53.71) to GBX 2,710 ($34.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,650 ($59.18) to GBX 3,768 ($47.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,190 ($40.60) target price (down previously from GBX 4,620 ($58.80)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 5,470 ($69.62) to GBX 3,080 ($39.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,535.67 ($45.00).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,653 ($33.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,630.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,215.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,336 ($55.19).

Bellway (LON:BWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 190 ($2.42) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bellway will post 45238.9998713 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,993 ($25.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650.98 ($25,010.79). Also, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($68,226.61).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

