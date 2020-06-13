Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 95 ($1.21) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marston’s from GBX 128 ($1.63) to GBX 57 ($0.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 40 ($0.51) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.86).

Get Marston's alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.42. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.70). The firm has a market cap of $422.63 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.