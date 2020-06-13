Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sigmaroc (LON:SRC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 69.80 ($0.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 69.80 ($0.89) price target (down from GBX 70 ($0.89)) on shares of Sigmaroc in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sigmaroc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 53.65 ($0.68). The company has a market cap of $104.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 41.48.

Sigmaroc (LON:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

In other news, insider Garth Palmer bought 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.70 ($12,727.12).

About Sigmaroc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

