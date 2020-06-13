Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Shares Down 8.9%

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)’s share price dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.26, approximately 1,507,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,692,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,062,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 145,709.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,187,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184,788 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10,365.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,031,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,321 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,804,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,800 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

