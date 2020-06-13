Pengana Private Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PE1) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Pengana Private Ordinary Units FP (ASX:PE1) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of ASX:PE1 opened at A$1.39 ($0.99) on Friday. Pengana Private Ordinary Units FP has a 1 year low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of A$1.72 ($1.22). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.40.

