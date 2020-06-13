PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $13,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.00. 6,913,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,236. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

