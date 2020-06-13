Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,926,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,724,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

