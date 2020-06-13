PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. boasts a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. It strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. PG&E Corp continues to make considerable investments in gas-related projects, and electric system safety and reliability. PG&E Corp has also outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the operation and decommissioning of its nuclear power plants expose it to potentially significant liabilities. In January 2019, PG&E Corp filed for bankruptcy, which indicates that the company has been unable to pay off its financial obligations. Unfavorable rulings from CPUC may hurt the company’s operational results.”

Several other research firms have also commented on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,091,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,806. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. grew its stake in PG&E by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 25,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,750,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,515 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PG&E by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,522,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

