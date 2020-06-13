PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $16.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PCG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,091,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,806. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PG&E has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,655,000 after buying an additional 3,386,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 25,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,750,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after buying an additional 1,646,515 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 40.2% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,522,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,577,000 after buying an additional 3,588,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $74,159,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

