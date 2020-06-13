Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $506,457,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $77.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,142. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

