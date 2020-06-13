Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

PLL stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,349. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

