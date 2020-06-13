PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Trading Down 8.3%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)’s share price fell 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.33, 790,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 435,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
