PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Trading Down 8.3%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)’s share price fell 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $24.33, 790,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 435,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

